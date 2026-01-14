Innovative Blood Tests Could Transform Alzheimer's Diagnosis in China
BGI Genomics and Roche Diagnostics are introducing new Alzheimer's tests in China, offering simpler diagnostic methods for patients. These blood tests aim to replace costly or invasive procedures and are being used in several Chinese cities for early screening. Roche's test has begun clinical use in Boao.
BGI Genomics and Roche Diagnostics are pioneering new Alzheimer's disease tests in China, striving to provide simplified diagnostic access. Their groundbreaking blood tests are currently utilized in Chinese cities like Guangzhou and Wuhan, offering an auxiliary tool to measure disease progression and onset risk.
Roche Diagnostics is collaborating with local authorities to introduce its innovative pTau181 protein test in Boao, enabling quicker diagnosis and easier access to treatments. This new method could eliminate the need for costly spinal taps or PET scans, benefiting many patients who require swift results.
While BGI Genomics emphasizes their test's role in early disease screening rather than standalone diagnosis, doctors believe it's a vital enhancement to current practices. Roche's negative pTau181 results can prevent patients from undergoing further invasive procedures, facilitating appropriate treatment pathways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nvidia's AI Chip Sales to China: A Blend of Policy and Controversy
Are You Dead? An App Revolutionizing Solo Living Safety in China
China's Export Dominance: Surging Surplus and Global Strategies
China's Record Trade Surplus Defies U.S. Tariffs in 2025
China's Export Triumph: Navigating Global Trade Challenges