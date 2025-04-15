Revolutionizing Skincare Access: CeraVe's 'Derm On-The-Go' Initiative

CeraVe, the top dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US, has unveiled its 'Derm On-The-Go' initiative in India, aimed at making skin health expertise accessible. The program focuses on empowering Indian consumers, starting with college students, by democratizing access to dermatological consultations and expert advice.

The first phase began in Mumbai, featuring mobile buses, CeraVan, and static kiosks, CeraKiosk, allowing dermatologists to offer free skincare education directly on college campuses. Drawing significant footfall and completing over 1,500 consultations, the initiative is set to expand next to Bengaluru, after successful activations in Mumbai and Delhi.

Director of L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, Rami Itani, emphasized that with a limited dermatologist-to-consumer ratio, initiatives like this are crucial. Dr. Siddhi Tiwari noted the potential of the initiative in preventing long-term skin damage by delivering expert guidance to the right spaces. The brand plans to scale its outreach nationwide, enhancing accessibility to dermatological expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)