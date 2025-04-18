Nailing Devotion: A Philippine Holy Week Tradition

In a vivid reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, Filipino devotees, led by Ruben Enaje, participated in a dramatic religious display in the Philippines' province of Pampanga. The event, marking its 36th year, attracted a multitude of spectators from both local and international origins.

The ritual, held in the small village of San Pedro Cutud, involved participants being nailed to wooden crosses while actors portraying Roman soldiers carried out the symbolic act. The spectacle is a part of elaborate Holy Week observances in the country, which sees the devout seeking to reaffirm their faith by enduring physical pain.

Despite the Catholic Church's disapproval, this annual spectacle remains a powerful expression of devotion for many. Holy Week rituals, including self-flagellation, serve as a unique cultural testament to the deep-rooted religious practices in a nation where the majority of 110 million people identify as Roman Catholics.

