Left Menu

Federal Vaccine Program Under Threat Amid Cuts

The Vaccines for Children program, subsidized by the CDC, provides half of U.S. childhood vaccines. Recently, federal budget cuts threatened this vital public health initiative amidst a measles outbreak. Despite reduced staffing, vaccine access for low-income families remains imperative, as experts warn against the potential scale-down's repercussions on public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:32 IST
Federal Vaccine Program Under Threat Amid Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Budget cuts threaten the Vaccines for Children program, a crucial initiative funded by the CDC that provides half of the vaccines given to U.S. children each year. This program is vital, especially amid a measles outbreak affecting hundreds, yet federal staffing reductions risk undermining its effectiveness.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recently downsized, resulting in the cancellation of billions in COVID-related grants and the dismissal of staff promoting vaccine outreach efforts. Amid the outbreak, resources are scarce, as highlighted by Dr. David Sugerman, a CDC scientist leading the measles response.

Despite budget hurdles, experts warn against a potential cutback, emphasizing the program's role in protecting public health and supporting low-income families. Physicians across the state rely heavily on it to offer vaccines like MMR at a fraction of private-sector costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025