Federal Vaccine Program Under Threat Amid Cuts
The Vaccines for Children program, subsidized by the CDC, provides half of U.S. childhood vaccines. Recently, federal budget cuts threatened this vital public health initiative amidst a measles outbreak. Despite reduced staffing, vaccine access for low-income families remains imperative, as experts warn against the potential scale-down's repercussions on public health.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recently downsized, resulting in the cancellation of billions in COVID-related grants and the dismissal of staff promoting vaccine outreach efforts. Amid the outbreak, resources are scarce, as highlighted by Dr. David Sugerman, a CDC scientist leading the measles response.
Despite budget hurdles, experts warn against a potential cutback, emphasizing the program's role in protecting public health and supporting low-income families. Physicians across the state rely heavily on it to offer vaccines like MMR at a fraction of private-sector costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
