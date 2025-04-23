Federal Vaccine Program Under Threat Amid Cuts

Budget cuts threaten the Vaccines for Children program, a crucial initiative funded by the CDC that provides half of the vaccines given to U.S. children each year. This program is vital, especially amid a measles outbreak affecting hundreds, yet federal staffing reductions risk undermining its effectiveness.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recently downsized, resulting in the cancellation of billions in COVID-related grants and the dismissal of staff promoting vaccine outreach efforts. Amid the outbreak, resources are scarce, as highlighted by Dr. David Sugerman, a CDC scientist leading the measles response.

Despite budget hurdles, experts warn against a potential cutback, emphasizing the program's role in protecting public health and supporting low-income families. Physicians across the state rely heavily on it to offer vaccines like MMR at a fraction of private-sector costs.

