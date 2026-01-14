Transforming Public Health: Delhi's Innovative Approach to Liver Care

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has introduced a significant awareness initiative emphasizing liver health as a crucial aspect of the city's public health strategy. This program, supported by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), aims to address the often-overlooked burden of liver diseases, such as fatty liver disease.

During the Foundation Day celebrations commemorating 16 years of ILBS, Singh applauded the institute's high standards in patient care and research. He assured complete backing from the Delhi government, expressing support for initiatives suggested by ILBS leadership to bolster liver health management.

With the launch of the 'Delhi Model for Healthy Liver', the focus is on prevention through early detection and lifestyle modification, complemented by public awareness and specialized care pathways. In its 17th year, ILBS reaffirms its dedication to advancing liver health with the introduction of 'Liver Gyan', a public helpline aimed at steering citizens towards proper care.

(With inputs from agencies.)