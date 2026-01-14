Left Menu

Transforming Public Health: Delhi's Innovative Approach to Liver Care

Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh unveiled an initiative focusing on liver health, positioning it prominently on the public health agenda. This 'Delhi Model for Healthy Liver', backed by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, emphasizes early detection and lifestyle interventions to tackle preventable liver conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:58 IST
Transforming Public Health: Delhi's Innovative Approach to Liver Care
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has introduced a significant awareness initiative emphasizing liver health as a crucial aspect of the city's public health strategy. This program, supported by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), aims to address the often-overlooked burden of liver diseases, such as fatty liver disease.

During the Foundation Day celebrations commemorating 16 years of ILBS, Singh applauded the institute's high standards in patient care and research. He assured complete backing from the Delhi government, expressing support for initiatives suggested by ILBS leadership to bolster liver health management.

With the launch of the 'Delhi Model for Healthy Liver', the focus is on prevention through early detection and lifestyle modification, complemented by public awareness and specialized care pathways. In its 17th year, ILBS reaffirms its dedication to advancing liver health with the introduction of 'Liver Gyan', a public helpline aimed at steering citizens towards proper care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

 Global
2
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

 India
4
Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026