Uganda Triumphs Over Recent Ebola Outbreak in Kampala
Uganda declared the end of its recent Ebola outbreak in Kampala after three months. The health ministry confirmed on social media that the outbreak ended with 42 days without new cases. Uganda, prone to Ebola due to its tropical forests, faced its ninth outbreak since 2000.
In a significant public health victory, Uganda announced on Saturday the conclusion of its latest Ebola outbreak, initially confirmed in the capital city, Kampala, three months ago. The confirmation followed the tragic death of a male nurse who was the first to test positive for the deadly viral hemorrhagic fever.
The Health Ministry delivered the positive news on the X platform, stressing that the end of the Sudan Virus Disease outbreak came after 42 consecutive days without a single new case since the last confirmed patient recuperated and was discharged.
Despite frequent outbreaks, Uganda's experience with Ebola and its formidable health response infrastructure have enabled the nation to manage and swiftly curtail the spread of the virus, demonstrating resilience and effective crisis management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
