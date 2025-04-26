Uganda Triumphs Over Recent Ebola Outbreak in Kampala

In a significant public health victory, Uganda announced on Saturday the conclusion of its latest Ebola outbreak, initially confirmed in the capital city, Kampala, three months ago. The confirmation followed the tragic death of a male nurse who was the first to test positive for the deadly viral hemorrhagic fever.

The Health Ministry delivered the positive news on the X platform, stressing that the end of the Sudan Virus Disease outbreak came after 42 consecutive days without a single new case since the last confirmed patient recuperated and was discharged.

Despite frequent outbreaks, Uganda's experience with Ebola and its formidable health response infrastructure have enabled the nation to manage and swiftly curtail the spread of the virus, demonstrating resilience and effective crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)