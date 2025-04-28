Dr Reddy's Joins Forces with Sanofi to Combat RSV in Newborns

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced an expansion of its partnership with Sanofi Healthcare, as it gears up to introduce the novel drug, Beyfortus, in India. Beyfortus, containing the monoclonal antibody nirsevimab, aims to prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in newborns and infants caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The drug will be available for newborns, infants, and children up to 24 months old, who are susceptible to severe RSV disease. This move comes after Dr Reddy's success in distributing Sanofi's vaccine portfolio in India last year, further strengthening the two companies' collaboration.

Beyfortus has already received approvals in the EU, US, China, Japan, and other countries, with marketing authorisation from India's CDSCO obtained last June. Dr Reddy's plans to roll out Beyfortus in India's market in the second quarter and aims to enhance access to RSV prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)