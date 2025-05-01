Revolutionizing Health Monitoring: The Rise of Radar Technology

In an effort to innovate health monitoring systems, researchers are advancing radar-based technology, combining it with artificial intelligence to track vital signs from a distance.

This novel approach eliminates the need for direct contact, overcoming limitations associated with common devices like pulse oximeters and smartwatches, which require physical contact. Radar technology can detect subtle chest movements caused by breathing and heartbeats, proving reliable even across a room.

By integrating AI, specifically a neural network named mm-MuRe, this system can differentiate vital signs amidst other movements, ensuring accurate readings. This advancement has significant implications for the future of patient care, enhancing comfort and reducing risks associated with remote monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)