Left Menu

Empowering the Unsung: 'Thank You' Multivitamins for Domestic Heroes

Dr. Morepen launches a multivitamin named 'Thank You,' aimed at domestic helpers and low-income workers. This initiative provides essential nutrients at an affordable price, backed by health advocate FoodPharmer, to tackle undernutrition and promote health equity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:48 IST
Empowering the Unsung: 'Thank You' Multivitamins for Domestic Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This May Day in Gurugram, Dr. Morepen launches a mission of gratitude with its new multivitamin 'Thank You,' dedicated to domestic workers and others who support daily lives. Rich in essential vitamins and minerals, the product aims to improve health for the underprivileged.

Priced at an affordable ₹499 for a year's supply, 'Thank You' aligns with India's vision of 'Health for All.' Emphasizing accessibility, it targets nutrient-deficient groups who contribute to the nation while lacking access to basic nutrition.

Supported by health educator Revant Himatsingka, or FoodPharmer, the initiative encourages public participation in health equity, emphasizing small acts of care over grand gestures to combat high undernutrition rates in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025