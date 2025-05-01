Empowering the Unsung: 'Thank You' Multivitamins for Domestic Heroes

This May Day in Gurugram, Dr. Morepen launches a mission of gratitude with its new multivitamin 'Thank You,' dedicated to domestic workers and others who support daily lives. Rich in essential vitamins and minerals, the product aims to improve health for the underprivileged.

Priced at an affordable ₹499 for a year's supply, 'Thank You' aligns with India's vision of 'Health for All.' Emphasizing accessibility, it targets nutrient-deficient groups who contribute to the nation while lacking access to basic nutrition.

Supported by health educator Revant Himatsingka, or FoodPharmer, the initiative encourages public participation in health equity, emphasizing small acts of care over grand gestures to combat high undernutrition rates in India.

