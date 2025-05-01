Anthrax Outbreak in DRC Raises Alarm

A concerning anthrax outbreak has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the World Health Organization confirming one fatality.

According to WHO reports, there are 16 suspected human cases of anthrax alongside one confirmed case in North Kivu Province, located in the country's eastern region.

The situation has prompted urgent responses from local and international health officials as efforts intensify to contain the spread of the disease and prevent further fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)