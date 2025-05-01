Left Menu

Anthrax Outbreak in DRC Raises Alarm

An anthrax outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been reported by the WHO, resulting in one death. There are 16 suspected cases and one confirmed case in North Kivu Province, raising concerns among local health authorities and the international community about disease containment and management.

A concerning anthrax outbreak has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the World Health Organization confirming one fatality.

According to WHO reports, there are 16 suspected human cases of anthrax alongside one confirmed case in North Kivu Province, located in the country's eastern region.

The situation has prompted urgent responses from local and international health officials as efforts intensify to contain the spread of the disease and prevent further fatalities.

