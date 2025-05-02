Tesla Faces Sharp Sales Decline in Europe Amid Political Backlash and Rising Competition
Tesla's sales plummeted in Europe in April, driven by increased competition from Chinese electric vehicles and backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political views. Sweden reported an 80.7% drop in sales, while Denmark and France saw declines of 67.2% and 59.4% respectively.
Tesla is encountering significant challenges in several European markets, where sales have taken a noteworthy plunge. In April, Tesla witnessed an 80.7% decrease in new car registrations in Sweden, compounded by similar declines in Denmark and France. This trend highlights broader issues facing the electric vehicle manufacturer.
Reputable sources indicate that Tesla's dwindling numbers have been exacerbated by a surge in Chinese electric vehicle purchases, offering competitive pricing and features. Additionally, CEO Elon Musk's association with far-right political movements has prompted public backlash, leading to protests and even instances of vandalism against Tesla properties.
The situation paints a complex picture of how political and competitive factors are influencing consumer behavior in the European electric vehicle market. As other countries, such as Italy and Norway, prepare to disclose their sales data, the extent of Tesla's European challenge remains closely watched.
(With inputs from agencies.)
