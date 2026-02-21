Left Menu

AI Summit Disrupted: Kerala's Political Backlash Looms

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar criticized the disruption of an AI summit by Congress activists, suggesting the incident reflects poorly on the UDF and LDF in Kerala. He claimed that such actions would lead to political repercussions for the Congress in Kerala, as residents disapprove of their tactics.

Javadekar criticized the Congress party's tactics, labeling them as 'utter desperation' and 'anti-India activities.' He suggested that the people of Kerala are unlikely to tolerate such antics, and it could lead to a significant political backlash for Congress leadership in the state.

At the summit, which convened international experts to discuss developments in artificial intelligence, Congress activists briefly protested, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being removed by security personnel. This incident, according to Javadekar, demonstrated Congress's political style.

