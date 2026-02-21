AI Summit Disrupted: Kerala's Political Backlash Looms

In a recent political spat, Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has condemned the disruption of an AI summit by Congress activists. According to Javadekar, this act reflects poorly on the UDF and LDF in Kerala.

Javadekar criticized the Congress party's tactics, labeling them as 'utter desperation' and 'anti-India activities.' He suggested that the people of Kerala are unlikely to tolerate such antics, and it could lead to a significant political backlash for Congress leadership in the state.

At the summit, which convened international experts to discuss developments in artificial intelligence, Congress activists briefly protested, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being removed by security personnel. This incident, according to Javadekar, demonstrated Congress's political style.

