Tragic Consequences of Rabies: Vaccine Ineffectiveness Under Scrutiny

A heartbreaking incidence has emerged from Kerala, where a seven-year-old girl named Niya Faisal tragically passed away from rabies. Despite receiving the post-bite vaccination, the virus claimed the young girl's life, becoming the third child victim of rabies in a month within the state.

Niya's case echoes similar recent tragedies, highlighting concerns about the effectiveness of rabies vaccines administered after stray dog attacks. Hospital officials explained the possibility of the virus infecting the brain before antibodies form depending on the bite's location and depth.

The Kerala health system is under the spotlight as officials defend vaccine protocols and maintain their adherence to standard guidelines, while grieving parents and communities mourn the preventable loss of young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)