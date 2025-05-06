Designing for Health and Wellness: Alan Hedge on Workplace Ergonomics
Alan Hedge, a leading expert on ergonomics, will deliver a talk in Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of his global tour. Organized by Humanscale, the event will focus on the importance of ergonomic design in the workplace. Hedge's experience spans over 30 years, influencing various high-profile organizations.
Alan Hedge, an esteemed authority on ergonomics, is set to speak in Mumbai and Bengaluru during his global tour that emphasizes the vital role of ergonomics in the workplace.
Organized by New York-based Humanscale, the event underscores the integral connection between health, wellness, and design in modern occupational settings.
With over 30 years of experience at Cornell University and collaborations with NASA and Fortune 500 companies, Hedge's insights continue to shape contemporary workplace environments globally.
