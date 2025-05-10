Codix Bio Partners with WHO and MPP to Boost Rapid Diagnostic Production in Africa

In a transformative step for global health equity, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) have announced a strategic sublicensing agreement with Nigerian health technology company Codix Bio. The agreement facilitates the development and local manufacturing of rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) using technology transferred from the globally recognized in-vitro diagnostics firm, SD Biosensor (SDB).

This deal represents a significant milestone under the newly established Health Technology Access Programme (HTAP), formerly known as the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP). HTAP was launched to reduce health technology access disparities by empowering local manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) through voluntary licensing, technology transfer, and coordinated support.

Transforming Diagnostics Access Through Local Manufacturing

Codix Bio’s selection as the first sublicensee under this HTAP initiative is a major breakthrough for health innovation and self-reliance in Africa. The initial focus will be on manufacturing RDTs for HIV—critical for Africa, where millions remain undiagnosed or untreated. However, the technology is versatile and can be rapidly adapted for other diseases like malaria, syphilis, and emerging health threats.

This means that during outbreaks or health emergencies, local production capabilities can be swiftly mobilized, ensuring faster response times and better outcomes. Codix Bio’s RDTs are designed for point-of-care settings, providing highly sensitive results in under 20 minutes without the need for specialized equipment—making them ideal for rural and under-resourced healthcare facilities.

Global Leaders Applaud the Move Toward Health Equity

“Sublicensing SDB’s RDT technology marks a major milestone in strengthening manufacturing capabilities in regions where they are needed most,” stated Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. She emphasized that this initiative aligns with the resolutions adopted at the 2023 World Health Assembly, which prioritize equitable access to diagnostics as part of universal health coverage and pandemic preparedness.

Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP, highlighted the significance of this partnership, noting, “It shows how voluntary licensing and coordinated technology transfer can empower manufacturers in LMICs, ultimately helping reshape global supply chains to become more equitable and resilient.”

Codix Bio at the Forefront of African Health-Tech Innovation

Codix Bio’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Sammy Ogunjimi, heralded the agreement as a defining moment for the company and the African health manufacturing sector. “Being selected as the first sublicensee under this global initiative underscores our commitment to contribute meaningfully to pandemic preparedness and regional health security,” Ogunjimi said.

The partnership offers Codix Bio access to SDB’s diagnostic technology along with coordinated support from WHO and MPP, including workforce development, regulatory training, and support for market uptake. This ecosystem of support aims to help Codix Bio achieve international quality standards and establish a robust supply chain for diagnostics across the continent.

SD Biosensor: Supporting Self-Reliant Manufacturing in Africa

SD Biosensor’s Vice Chairman, Hyo-Keun Lee, highlighted the adaptability and reliability of their RDT platform, which he believes will be instrumental in strengthening Africa’s health ecosystem. “This initiative not only helps Codix Bio respond to health priorities in Nigeria and the region – it also demonstrates a collaborative model for building sustainable and self-reliant local manufacturing capacity,” he said.

HTAP: A Holistic Model for Equitable Health Technology Access

The Health Technology Access Programme (HTAP), spearheaded by WHO, is a significant evolution of C-TAP. It takes a broader and more ambitious approach by targeting not only diagnostics but also vaccines, therapeutics, and medical devices. HTAP emphasizes fostering partnerships that strengthen the ability of local manufacturers to innovate and produce life-saving tools at scale.

In response to the open call for LMIC-based producers, Codix Bio emerged as the first sublicensee, and HTAP is currently evaluating applications from potential second recipients. This reflects a growing momentum to build localized, responsive health infrastructure globally.

Africa CDC and Global Fund Back Regional Resilience

Regional and international institutions have praised the partnership for its alignment with broader health security goals. Dr Abebe Bayih, who leads the Platform for Harmonized African Health Manufacturing (PHAH) at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), called the agreement a practical demonstration of African health sovereignty.

“Building diagnostic manufacturing capacity within the continent improves pandemic response and helps build African health sovereignty,” he said, confirming that Africa CDC is prepared to offer coordination and technical assistance for the implementation.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable Model for Health Independence

The pandemic exposed the fragility of LMICs’ dependence on imported diagnostics and health technologies. The Codix Bio sublicensing agreement marks a deliberate and strategic shift towards self-sufficiency. It symbolizes a growing global commitment to decentralizing production, diversifying supply chains, and closing the diagnostic access gap in underserved regions.

This partnership is expected not just to transform Nigeria’s diagnostic landscape but to ripple across the continent, ushering in a new era of equitable, accessible, and locally driven health innovation.