Unveiling India's 2020-2021 Excess Mortality: A Comparative Exploration
India's cumulative excess mortality for 2020-2021 was lower compared to some other countries. The Civil Registration System (CRS) data highlighted a 9.3% increase over expected deaths. Factors contributing to this include increased registration due to societal requirements and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Country:
- India
India's cumulative excess mortality from 2020 to 2021 was 9.3% higher than the expected figures, a rate lower than those observed in the US, Italy, and Russia, as per the latest Civil Registration System (CRS) data.
The data, revealed by official sources, indicates that death registration in the CRS has been on an upward trend, a process exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and societal requirements for death certificates.
While 2021 saw observed deaths surpassing expected figures substantially, excess deaths during these years were not solely due to COVID-19. India's response, including vaccination and societal measures, played a critical role in managing the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
