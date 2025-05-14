Innovative Weight-Loss Strategies Show Promise and Cost Efficiency

A promising breakthrough in weight-loss treatments has emerged from research conducted at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga, Spain. Scientists found that the standard dose of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy can be effectively halved, maintaining substantial weight-loss results.

Following a group of nearly 2,700 participants in a weight-loss program, those on the reduced dosage of semaglutide, Wegovy's active ingredient, experienced significant weight reductions comparable to higher doses used in previous trials. Notably, nearly all participants saw at least a 5% reduction in body weight.

This finding suggests a path for insurance plans to achieve meaningful health outcomes without increasing drug costs. As sales of weight-loss drugs are projected to rise, this discovery by Embla's program underscores the importance of patient-focused treatment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)