Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

Novo Nordisk is revolutionizing the obesity treatment landscape with predictions that oral weight-loss drugs could account for more than a third of the GLP-1 market by 2030, surpassing initial estimates. These insights were revealed by Ludovic Helfgott at the recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.

Through better comprehension of consumer behaviors in the obesity market, Novo has updated its strategy, launching a daily oral version of Wegovy in the U.S. The new offering is designed to engage demographics previously less inclined to use injectables, such as men and younger individuals, potentially redefining GLP-1 use.

Emphasizing a strong launch in the U.S., Novo aims to set a benchmark for global markets. The company is determined to avoid past supply shortages while rival Eli Lilly prepares to introduce its oral GLP-1, marking an intense competition in the expanding market.