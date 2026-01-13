Left Menu

Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

Novo Nordisk anticipates oral weight-loss drugs will capture one-third or more of the GLP-1 market by 2030, driven by consumer preferences in obesity treatment. Recent strategies include launching an oral version of Wegovy to reach under-represented groups. Novo prioritizes a successful U.S. rollout to inspire global adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 07:36 IST
Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk is revolutionizing the obesity treatment landscape with predictions that oral weight-loss drugs could account for more than a third of the GLP-1 market by 2030, surpassing initial estimates. These insights were revealed by Ludovic Helfgott at the recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.

Through better comprehension of consumer behaviors in the obesity market, Novo has updated its strategy, launching a daily oral version of Wegovy in the U.S. The new offering is designed to engage demographics previously less inclined to use injectables, such as men and younger individuals, potentially redefining GLP-1 use.

Emphasizing a strong launch in the U.S., Novo aims to set a benchmark for global markets. The company is determined to avoid past supply shortages while rival Eli Lilly prepares to introduce its oral GLP-1, marking an intense competition in the expanding market.

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
2
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global
4
Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026