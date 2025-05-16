Revolutionizing Healthcare: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and AI at MUHS

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Nashik has announced a strategic partnership with Nihilent, a global consulting and solutions company, to unlock the clinical potential of Emoscape. This initiative seeks to harmonize ancient Indian wisdom with cutting-edge AI to revolutionize emotional well-being in mainstream medicine.

The collaboration aims to merge the ancient concept of Navarasa, which encapsulates nine emotions, with modern artificial intelligence. The goal is to fundamentally transform the integration of emotional well-being into diagnosis, treatment, and patient care, according to a released statement.

MUHS Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar emphasized the significance of holistic healthcare, stating, "By combining the time-tested wisdom of Navarasa with state-of-the-art technology, we open new avenues for addressing emotional well-being." The partnership promises advanced platforms for diagnosing and treating emotional and psychological conditions with greater empathy and accuracy.

Sandeep Pendurkar, Business Director of Emoscape at Nihilent, highlighted the technology's potential, noting the platform's precision in detecting emotional states as a groundbreaking development. He stated, "This partnership with MUHS is about creating a new framework for emotional well-being in medicine," aiming to enhance patient outcomes and overall healthcare experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)