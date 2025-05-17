Left Menu

Caffeine and Cravings: The Surprising Science Behind Migraine Remedies

A new viral trend suggests Coca-Cola and fries can alleviate migraines. The caffeine in Coca-Cola narrows blood vessels, countering migraine triggers, while sugar and salt balance blood sugar and electrolytes. Understanding migraine stages helps prevent episodes: identifying prodrome symptoms allows early intervention, like consuming chocolate or ice water.

Durham University, UK, reports a viral trend suggesting a large Coca-Cola and fries can counteract migraines. This seemingly bizarre remedy is not without scientific merit.

The caffeine in Coca-Cola acts as a vasoconstrictor, reducing the dilation of blood vessels, a key migraine trigger. Simultaneously, the sugar and salt in the fries may help stabilize blood sugar and electrolytes, often disrupted during migraine attacks.

Recognizing the four stages of migraines, especially the prodrome phase before pain begins, can improve management. Interventions like drinking ice water, eating chocolate, or even the unusual Coke-and-fries combo, align with neurological factors contributing to migraines.

