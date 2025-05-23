Blood Transfusion Tragedy: A Tale of Medical Missteps

A pregnant woman from Tonk district, Jaipur, has passed away, prompting allegations of a blood transfusion mishap at SMS Hospital. Family members of the 23-year-old claim the hospital administered incompatible blood, leading to her death.

Chaina was admitted on May 12 with critically low haemoglobin levels and miliary tuberculosis. The initial blood test marked her group as A+, leading to a transfusion the next day. However, a later test showed a B+ result, sparking concerns over a possible mismatch.

Despite a transfusion reaction report noting symptoms such as fever and haematuria, hospital authorities, including Dr. Swati Shrivastava, have denied any fault. The family remains uninformed of such errors, and no official inquiry or disciplinary action has been announced.

