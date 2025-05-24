Left Menu

Breaking Free from the Chair: The Link Between Sedentary Lifestyle and Heart Health

A study from Columbia University reveals that prolonged sedentary behavior in post-hospitalization patients with chest pain increases the risk of heart problems or death. Simple lifestyle changes, such as replacing sedentary time with physical activity or sleep, significantly reduce this risk, promising improved outcomes for heart patients.

24-05-2025
New research led by Columbia University's Keith Diaz underscores the dangers of excessive sedentary behavior post-hospitalization for chest pain, linking it to heightened risks of further heart issues or mortality. Published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, the study could transform aftercare strategies for heart patients.

Analyzing data from 609 patients, each wearing a physical activity monitor for 30 days, researchers discovered those spending more than 15 hours a day sedentary faced more than double the chance of subsequent heart problems or death compared to those averaging 12 hours.

Encouragingly, the study suggests that shifting just 30 minutes of sedentary time to moderate activity, like walking, or even light task engagement, could drastically cut those risks. Researchers advocate for personalized interventions to incorporate feasible activity into patients' routines, tailoring strategies to individual capacities.

