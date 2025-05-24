Tragic End in Jharkhand: Family Found Dead Amid Health Struggles
In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a family of four was found dead in their home. Krishna Kumar, diagnosed with cancer, allegedly took his life along with his wife and daughters. Kumar was a manager at a Gamharia steel plant. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a family of four was discovered dead in their home in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. Police sources confirmed that Krishna Kumar, aged 40, his wife Doli Devi, 35, and their young daughters were found hanging from the ceiling in their house located in the Adityapur area.
The preliminary investigation suggests that the family may have taken this extreme step due to severe depression, following Krishna Kumar's cancer diagnosis. Kumar held a senior managerial position at a Gamharia steel manufacturing plant.
Authorities are actively investigating the case and exploring all possible angles to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event, although initial findings point towards a collective suicide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
