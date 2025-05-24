Negligence at Community Health Centre Sparks Outrage in Ballia

A shocking incident of medical negligence has come to light at the Sonbarsa Community Health Centre in Ballia. A woman was forced to deliver her baby under the open sky as health workers were absent, leading to outrage and action against responsible staff members.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sanjeev Varman, conducted an investigation into the matter and found severe lapses in duty, including the absence of the medical superintendent, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, and other healthcare workers. Transfers have been issued as preliminary actions against the staff involved.

The incident has ignited widespread condemnation on social media, with political figures demanding accountability. The video of the birth outside the hospital has intensified demands for reform and better healthcare management.