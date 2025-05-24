Left Menu

Negligence at Community Health Centre Sparks Outrage in Ballia

Authorities have taken action against the medical superintendent and three employees of a community health centre in Ballia following a video showing a woman giving birth outside the facility. An investigation revealed negligence, leading to staff transfers and public outrage over inadequate care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:46 IST
Negligence at Community Health Centre Sparks Outrage in Ballia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident of medical negligence has come to light at the Sonbarsa Community Health Centre in Ballia. A woman was forced to deliver her baby under the open sky as health workers were absent, leading to outrage and action against responsible staff members.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sanjeev Varman, conducted an investigation into the matter and found severe lapses in duty, including the absence of the medical superintendent, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, and other healthcare workers. Transfers have been issued as preliminary actions against the staff involved.

The incident has ignited widespread condemnation on social media, with political figures demanding accountability. The video of the birth outside the hospital has intensified demands for reform and better healthcare management.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025