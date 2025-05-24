Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Healthcare Negligence Exposed: Probe Launched After Shocking Video Surfaces

The Uttarakhand government initiated an investigation into a viral video showing a man's corpse transported in an e-rickshaw to a mortuary, sparking outrage over healthcare negligence. The state’s Health Secretary has urged swift action, appointing a three-member committee to ensure accountability and prevent further occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has launched an investigation following the circulation of a video showing a man's body being transported in an e-rickshaw from a hospital to a mortuary. This incident has prompted widespread concern regarding healthcare standards.

State officials, including Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, stressed the importance of dignity for both the living and deceased and vowed that this kind of neglect would not be tolerated. A three-member committee chaired by the Director General of Medical Health will address this issue.

The investigation aims to uncover why a hearse was unavailable, holding accountable those responsible. State Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has also called for actions against the culprits, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the need for system-wide health service improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

