Plastic-Eating Pathogens: A Double-Edged Sword in Hospitals

Plastic pollution presents a global challenge. Microorganisms that decompose plastic could offer a sustainable solution. However, some hospital pathogens, like Pseudomonas aeruginosa, may use this ability to become more harmful. Scientists are exploring solutions, such as antimicrobial treatments, to mitigate this risk in medical environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Kingston (UK), May 25 (The Conversation) — As plastic pollution emerges as a pressing environmental concern, surprising discoveries reveal nature's tiniest organisms could help. Recent research has uncovered bacteria capable of decomposing various types of plastic, hinting at a potential route toward sustainability.

However, the solution might not be foolproof. Certain bacteria, notably the hospital pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa, could exacerbate risks by exploiting this plastic-degrading ability. Linked to hundreds of thousands of deaths annually, this bacterium forms tough biofilms, bolstering its survivability and making infections harder to treat.

Researchers discovered that the bacterium employs degraded plastic as a structural component, potentially posing a threat in medical environments where plastics are omnipresent. While solutions like antimicrobial-infused medical plastics are being considered, this newfound ability of germs to break down plastic marks a significant factor for future medical material considerations.

