Controversy Over Jan Aushadhi Kendras Closure in Karnataka

Union Minister V Somanna has openly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to close the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, labeling it 'anti-poor'. Somanna, in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, voiced his concerns for the poor and disadvantaged citizens affected by this decision.

The Minister highlighted that, besides rejecting new applications, the government is not renewing licenses for existing Kendras. However, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that only those within government hospital premises are suspended, while others remain operational.

Somanna emphasized the importance of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in providing affordable medicines and urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision, which he claims counters public welfare and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative. His plea is particularly aimed at supporting the backward and disadvantaged sections of Karnataka's population.