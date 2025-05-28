Addressing Menstrual Hygiene Barriers: Creating a Period-Positive World

On May 28, Menstrual Hygiene Day serves as a global catalyst for action, challenging societal norms and urging improvements in menstrual health awareness.

This year's theme, 'Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld,' aspires to eliminate the disparities and taboos surrounding menstruation, transforming it into a recognized, respected aspect of life. In India, healthcare specialists are advocating for more inclusive and supportive environments, demanding the facilitation of spaces where women can thrive without the burdens imposed by menstruation stigma.

Experts like Dr. Tripti Raheja from CK Birla Hospital in Delhi highlight the critical role of maintaining menstrual hygiene in preserving women's health and dignity. Despite this, many women face enduring challenges, such as limited access to sanitary products and inadequate facilities in both workplaces and educational institutions. Ensuring these basic needs could significantly enhance women's participation and productivity.

Regular educational workshops are suggested as a means to cultivate empathy, erode taboos, and foster a supportive atmosphere. Dr. Ankita Mittal of Adrita Health and Wellness points to a persistent oversight in public health: inadequate menstrual hygiene management in schools and workplaces. A WHO study underscores this issue, indicating that a staggering percentage of schools lack fundamental handwashing facilities.

Provision of essential amenities like sanitary napkin vending machines and disposal units in institutions is portrayed not merely as a convenience, but a necessity, indicative of an equitable, forward-thinking society. Creating hygienic, secure places for women during their menstrual cycles empowers them to engage effectively and with dignity in societal roles.

Dr. Balvin Kaur Ghai of Livasa Hospital stresses these facilities are indispensable tools for safeguarding women's rights and health. Encouraging discussions across genders, particularly with boys and men, is posited as a vital step in fostering understanding and inclusive support systems for women, thus addressing one of the last standing public health challenges bound by silence and stigma.