Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy
The Trump administration has withdrawn $766 million allocated to Moderna Inc for developing a pandemic flu vaccine. Despite promising interim results against the H5 bird flu virus, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr’s skepticism over mRNA vaccines influenced the funding cut, raising concerns about pandemic preparedness.
The Donald Trump administration has abruptly canceled $766 million in funding allocated to Moderna Inc for the development of a pandemic influenza vaccine, including one targeting the H5N1 bird flu.
The funds, distributed through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, were meant for Moderna's new vaccine, mRNA-1018, which uses the same successful technology as Covid-19 vaccines.
The decision comes amidst promising trial results but amid skepticism from Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr over the safety of mRNA vaccines, highlighting tensions in pandemic preparedness efforts.
