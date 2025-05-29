Left Menu

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has withdrawn $766 million allocated to Moderna Inc for developing a pandemic flu vaccine. Despite promising interim results against the H5 bird flu virus, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr’s skepticism over mRNA vaccines influenced the funding cut, raising concerns about pandemic preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 05:43 IST
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Donald Trump administration has abruptly canceled $766 million in funding allocated to Moderna Inc for the development of a pandemic influenza vaccine, including one targeting the H5N1 bird flu.

The funds, distributed through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, were meant for Moderna's new vaccine, mRNA-1018, which uses the same successful technology as Covid-19 vaccines.

The decision comes amidst promising trial results but amid skepticism from Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr over the safety of mRNA vaccines, highlighting tensions in pandemic preparedness efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025