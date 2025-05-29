Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

The Donald Trump administration has abruptly canceled $766 million in funding allocated to Moderna Inc for the development of a pandemic influenza vaccine, including one targeting the H5N1 bird flu.

The funds, distributed through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, were meant for Moderna's new vaccine, mRNA-1018, which uses the same successful technology as Covid-19 vaccines.

The decision comes amidst promising trial results but amid skepticism from Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr over the safety of mRNA vaccines, highlighting tensions in pandemic preparedness efforts.

