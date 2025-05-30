New Covid-19 Cases Emerge in Mizoram After Seven Months

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Mizoram, marking the first infections in the state in seven months, health department officials have confirmed.

The patients are currently receiving treatment at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) in Falkawn, near the state capital, Aizawl. Mizoram last reported a Covid-19 case in October 2024, during which a total of 73 people contracted the virus.

In response to the new cases, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of Mizoram's health department issued advisories on Friday, urging residents to adhere to Covid protocols, such as regular handwashing and the use of hand sanitisers. Those showing symptoms of Covid-19 are advised to take preventive measures and avoid public places to curb the spread of the virus.