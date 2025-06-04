COVID-19 Claims Fifth Life in Delhi Amid Rising Cases
A 22-year-old woman in Delhi, with existing health complications, succumbed to COVID-19, marking the fifth death in the city this year. Delhi reports a rise in active COVID cases. Nationwide, active cases total 4,302. Authorities urge increased preparedness for medical facilities.
A 22-year-old woman with significant pre-existing health conditions, including pulmonary tuberculosis, succumbed to COVID-19 in Delhi, marking the city's fifth coronavirus-related fatality this year, the Union Health Ministry confirmed.
The capital city has experienced a noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases, with current active infections tallying at 457. The deceased's medical history included pulmonary tuberculosis, bilateral lower respiratory tract infection, COVID pneumonia, and respiratory failure.
The Union Health Ministry's dashboard reports a nationwide active case count of 4,302. Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi are identified as the most affected regions. With recent fatalities, including two younger women also suffering from pulmonary TB, states have been urged to maintain essential healthcare resources.
