Healthcare Fee in Himachal Sparks Controversy

The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a nominal Rs 10 consultation fee in state hospitals, leading to criticism from former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. He accused the Sukhu-led administration of relentless taxation and neglecting healthcare facilities. Thakur demanded the withdrawal of this, calling it anti-people.

Patients visiting government hospitals in Himachal Pradesh will now be required to pay a Rs 10 fee for registration and consultation, based on a recent directive from the Health Department. The Rogi Kalyan Samities have been authorized to impose user charges to bolster services like sanitation and infrastructure.

Previously, patients enjoyed these services free of charge. The new move has drawn sharp criticism from former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who condemned the Sukhu-led government for excessive taxation, asserting that no area remains untaxed.

Thakur labeled the fee as 'anti-people and inhuman,' urging its retraction. He highlighted the lack of basic healthcare facilities, claiming the government focuses on collecting charges rather than providing necessary amenities.

