Global Health Developments: M&A, Tech Innovations, and Regulatory Changes

The health sector is undergoing significant changes as major players make strategic moves. Telehealth leader Hims & Hers is set to acquire UK-based Zava, broadening its European reach amid regulatory hindrances in the U.S. Meanwhile, German pharma giant Stada is exploring potential sales, considering an IPO if negotiations fall through.

In parallel, tech innovation in healthcare is advancing rapidly with Elon Musk's Neuralink securing $650 million to fund its brain implant device undergoing clinical trials. Indonesia introduces copayment mandates for medical insurance to curb rising costs, whereas the U.S. courts extend ongoing funding for schools tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvard University challenges funding cuts, asserting the impact on public health and national security research. The EU tightens public procurement rules against Chinese medical device firms, while Merck contemplates acquiring biotech firm MoonLake, signaling further shifts in the global health and biotech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)