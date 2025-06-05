Left Menu

Europe Under Siege: The Rise of New Drug Threats

The European Union Drugs Agency's annual report highlights the alarming rise in new designer drugs and opioids, such as synthetic cathinones and nitazenes, threatening Europe. Increased cannabis and cocaine use, along with potent illicit substances, spotlight the need for enhanced monitoring and cross-sector collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Europe is grappling with a surge in unknown designer drugs and potent new opioids, as detailed in the European Union Drugs Agency's annual report published Thursday. The report highlights that synthetic cathinones, primarily imported from India, have reached a staggering 37 metric tons in seizures in 2023.

The report also warns of the growing threat of synthetic opioids, like nitazenes, which pose severe poisoning risks and have been linked to rising overdose deaths. Data compiled from 27 EU member states, Norway, and Turkey emphasize the need for improved monitoring, alert systems, and cross-sector collaboration.

Additionally, cannabis is identified as Europe's most consumed illicit drug, with THC content doubling over the past decade. Cocaine usage is also on the rise, with major European ports becoming key entry points for drug trafficking.

