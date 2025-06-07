Deputy CM's Timely Intervention Saves Life Amid Flight Delay

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, displayed compassion in a critical situation by aiding a woman heading for a kidney transplant. The patient, Sheetal Borde, missed her Jalgaon-to-Mumbai flight. Shinde, delayed at the airport, offered his chartered journey, ensuring the woman reached Mumbai for treatment.

The incident unfolded as Shinde prepared to return from a ceremony in Muktainagar. Learning of Borde's predicament, he swiftly acted, accommodating her and her husband onboard to avert a medical setback. This selfless act underlined Shinde's commitment to public welfare.

Despite the successful transportation, the surgery was postponed as the organ didn't match. Shinde's actions, however, garnered commendations, reaffirming his dedication to citizen service and raising the bar for empathetic governance.