Controversy in Goa: Health Minister and CM Spar Over Doctor's Suspension

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant opposed the suspension of Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, the chief medical officer of GMCH, following a dispute with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Despite backlash from medical groups and opposition parties, a fair inquiry was promised, with an emphasis on maintaining healthcare standards.

Goa is witnessing a heated debate as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane clash over the suspension of Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, the chief medical officer at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Opposition parties and medical groups have voiced strong criticism of Rane's actions, which were based on a complaint from a journalist whose mother-in-law was allegedly mistreated.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned Dr Kuttikar's suspension, urging the government to reinstate him pending a fair inquiry. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sawant has reassured the public that no suspension will occur until the investigation concludes, highlighting his commitment to maintaining high healthcare standards in Goa.

In defense of his stance, Health Minister Rane emphasized that his decision stemmed from advocating for a patient who was denied care. Despite acknowledging his communication could have been better, he remains steadfast in his resolve to protect patient rights and ensure compassionate healthcare delivery is not compromised.

