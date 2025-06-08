Revolutionary mRNA Vaccine Platform Promises Adaptability and Cost Efficiency

In a groundbreaking study published in npj Vaccines, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health and Pennsylvania State University unveiled a new mRNA vaccine platform, promising a scalable and adaptable solution to rapidly-evolving viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and H5N1.

The current mRNA vaccines, though highly effective, face challenges like high mRNA production demands and the need to constantly update with viral mutations. 'The virus changes, moving the goal post, and updating the vaccine takes some time,' said Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, senior author and chair of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology at Pitt Public Health.

The team's innovative 'trans-amplifying' mRNA approach divides the mRNA into antigen and replicase sequences, allowing pre-production of the replicase. By leveraging commonalities in spike-protein sequences, the vaccine is designed to offer broad protection, using significantly less mRNA, potentially reducing costs and enhancing pandemic preparedness.