Cooling Innovation: AC Helmets Drop Temperature for Traffic Police

In an innovative move, Bilaspur's traffic police will soon don battery-operated AC helmets to beat the scorching heat, officials announced on Tuesday. This initiative mirrors successful implementations by Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan police.

The helmets, designed to provide relief from soaring temperatures, promise to improve both comfort and efficiency for officers enduring long hours under the sun, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal.

A recent trial confirmed that these helmets, equipped with an in-built cooling system, effectively address health issues like dizziness, headaches, and dehydration, which arise from standing in temperatures reaching 40-42 degrees Celsius.

