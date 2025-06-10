Cooling Innovation: AC Helmets Drop Temperature for Traffic Police
Traffic police in Bilaspur will soon receive battery-operated AC helmets to combat extreme heat, inspired by similar implementations in Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan. These helmets promise to alleviate health issues like dizziness and dehydration while enhancing efficiency. A successful trial confirmed their potential benefits.
- Country:
- India
In an innovative move, Bilaspur's traffic police will soon don battery-operated AC helmets to beat the scorching heat, officials announced on Tuesday. This initiative mirrors successful implementations by Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan police.
The helmets, designed to provide relief from soaring temperatures, promise to improve both comfort and efficiency for officers enduring long hours under the sun, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal.
A recent trial confirmed that these helmets, equipped with an in-built cooling system, effectively address health issues like dizziness, headaches, and dehydration, which arise from standing in temperatures reaching 40-42 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP Government Promises No Slum Demolitions: CM Gupta Assures Improved Facilities
Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Booster for Development and Infrastructure
Modi's Gujarat Showcase: A Roadshow of Triumph and Transformation
PM Modi's Grand Gujarat Visit: Boosting Infrastructure and National Spirit
Delhi's Commitment: No Slum Demolitions Without Permanent Housing