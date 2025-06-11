Sky-High Cigarette Smuggling: How Gangs Use Drones and Social Media
A report by KPMG reveals a surge in illicit cigarette consumption in Europe, highlighting how smugglers increasingly use technologies like social media and drones. Nearly 40 billion illicit cigarettes were consumed in 2024. Higher taxes are blamed by tobacco firms, while health advocates argue these reduce consumption.
A recently published report by KPMG uncovers the growing trend of cigarette smuggling in Europe, where criminal groups are employing modern technology to bypass legal restrictions. Social media platforms and drones have become popular tools for delivering cigarettes directly to consumers, sidestepping traditional retail channels.
The consultation reveals that, in 2024, approximately 40 billion illicit cigarettes were consumed across 38 European countries, marking a 10.8% increase compared to the previous year. Flexible strategies by these gangs, such as shifting towards smaller, more frequent shipments using budget airlines, have contributed to this rise.
The report also highlights the ongoing debate between tobacco companies and health advocates. While tobacco firms attribute the rise in smuggling to higher taxes, public health experts maintain that increased taxes help reduce tobacco use and generate government revenue.