Sky-High Cigarette Smuggling: How Gangs Use Drones and Social Media

A recently published report by KPMG uncovers the growing trend of cigarette smuggling in Europe, where criminal groups are employing modern technology to bypass legal restrictions. Social media platforms and drones have become popular tools for delivering cigarettes directly to consumers, sidestepping traditional retail channels.

The consultation reveals that, in 2024, approximately 40 billion illicit cigarettes were consumed across 38 European countries, marking a 10.8% increase compared to the previous year. Flexible strategies by these gangs, such as shifting towards smaller, more frequent shipments using budget airlines, have contributed to this rise.

The report also highlights the ongoing debate between tobacco companies and health advocates. While tobacco firms attribute the rise in smuggling to higher taxes, public health experts maintain that increased taxes help reduce tobacco use and generate government revenue.