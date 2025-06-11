Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: Crisis Intensifies in Jajpur District
A diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur, Odisha, has claimed two lives and affected over 250 people. The outbreak, potentially caused by food poisoning, has led to several hospitalizations, with some cases critical. Health officials are investigating, and state-level health teams have been dispatched to manage the situation.
- Country:
- India
The diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur district has intensified, with the death toll now at two, according to local health officials. Since Tuesday, over 250 people have been afflicted by the water-borne disease.
District collector P Anvesha Reddy confirmed the latest fatality, a 70-year-old man who was declared dead on arrival at Vyasanagar Hospital. Earlier, a 34-year-old patient succumbed at the Danagadi Community Health Centre. The disease was initially reported in the Dharmasala area, prompting a series of hospital admissions.
Nilakantha Mishra, the Director of Public Health, reported that 40-50 of the affected individuals have recovered. In contrast, more than 20 critically ill patients have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. While the cause of the outbreak is suspected to be food poisoning from a feast, health officials are conducting an investigation. State-level health teams have been dispatched, and further measures, including additional medical staff, are being prepared to manage the crisis.
