Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Chibber gets additional charge as Niti Aayog CEO

Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Chibber was on Tuesday given additional charge of Niti Aayogs chief executive officer. The 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre is currently working as director general, development monitoring and evaluation office, NITI Aayog.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:16 IST
Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Chibber was on Tuesday given additional charge of Niti Aayog's chief executive officer. The 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre is currently working as director general, development monitoring and evaluation office, NITI Aayog. The competent authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of chief executive officer, NlTl Aayog, to Chhibber, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry. Incumbent CEO B V R Subrahmanyam completed his tenure on Tuesday.

