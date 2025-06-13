Kennedy's Bold Move: Collaboration on Vaccine Advisory Panel

In a strategic move towards bipartisanship, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has granted U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy the chance to pick a candidate for a significant vaccine advisory panel. This announcement was made during an interview on Fox News' 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Kennedy, who has recently appointed eight new members to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, aims to bridge political divides by collaborating with Cassidy, the Republican chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

This development comes after Kennedy restructured the advisory panel, which is instrumental in guiding vaccination protocols and recommendations following U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals.