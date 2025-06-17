Bahamas Set to Restructure Contracts with Cuban Health Professionals Amid U.S. Talks

The Bahamas is poised to end its contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals after discussions with the United States, according to Bahamian Health Minister Michael Darville's parliamentary announcement on Monday. The plan is to transition to direct employment contracts with these professionals in the Bahamas.

Minister Darville stated those disinterested in the new arrangement will have time to close their affairs before returning to Cuba. Furthermore, recruitment processes for Cuban teachers and health workers are paused, pending ongoing U.S. discussions.

The Cuban healthcare system, which contributes significantly to the country's export earnings by deploying doctors globally, is under scrutiny. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims Cuba's labor export program is linked to human trafficking and labor exploitation—charges refuted by Cuba and Caribbean leaders, who uphold the program's adherence to international labor standards.

Darville notes that only 35 Cuban healthcare professionals, including engineers, lab and X-ray technicians, are currently stationed in the Bahamas due to a local shortage of healthcare workers.

