Left Menu

Bahamas Set to Restructure Contracts with Cuban Health Professionals Amid U.S. Talks

The Bahamas plans to terminate contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals following consultations with the U.S. government. Health Minister Michael Darville announced that they will establish direct employment contracts. U.S. allegations of labor issues in Cuba affect recruitment of Cuban professionals. Currently, 35 Cuban healthcare workers serve in the Bahamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:46 IST
Bahamas Set to Restructure Contracts with Cuban Health Professionals Amid U.S. Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bahamas is poised to end its contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals after discussions with the United States, according to Bahamian Health Minister Michael Darville's parliamentary announcement on Monday. The plan is to transition to direct employment contracts with these professionals in the Bahamas.

Minister Darville stated those disinterested in the new arrangement will have time to close their affairs before returning to Cuba. Furthermore, recruitment processes for Cuban teachers and health workers are paused, pending ongoing U.S. discussions.

The Cuban healthcare system, which contributes significantly to the country's export earnings by deploying doctors globally, is under scrutiny. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims Cuba's labor export program is linked to human trafficking and labor exploitation—charges refuted by Cuba and Caribbean leaders, who uphold the program's adherence to international labor standards.

Darville notes that only 35 Cuban healthcare professionals, including engineers, lab and X-ray technicians, are currently stationed in the Bahamas due to a local shortage of healthcare workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025