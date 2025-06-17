Dutch Government Urges Limits on Children's Social Media Use

The Dutch government has issued a strong advisory urging parents to limit social media usage for children under 15, pinpointing psychological and physical issues stemming from platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This advice is part of an effort to shield youngsters from problems such as panic attacks, depression, and sleep disruptions.

Health authorities have also suggested a balanced approach concerning digital consumption. Recommendations include restricting electronic device usage to 20 minutes at a time, encouraging outdoor play, and keeping devices outside of children's bedrooms to foster healthier habits.

The advisory further distinguishes between social media sites and messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal, underscoring the addictive features of the former. Though not legally enforced, these guidelines aim to nurture digital resilience in youth while similar actions have been observed globally, with countries like Australia, Denmark, and France contemplating or implementing restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)