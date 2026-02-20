Millie Bobby Brown's Birthday: Noah Schnapp's Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Fans of 'Stranger Things' were reminded why they cherish the friendship between Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp after Schnapp celebrated Brown's 22nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram Story post. He shared a nostalgic black-and-white photo of the two sitting in a car, underscoring their enduring bond.

The post included a personal note from Schnapp, affectionately calling Brown his 'longest friend' and expressing that he would be 'lost' without her. He adopted a poetic tone, celebrating their 'Taylor year' and referring to her as his 'superhero twin' while wishing her happiness.

This public display of affection is typical for Schnapp, who previously shared a collection of photos marking Brown's 19th birthday, showcasing their friendship through the years. The pair first bonded on the 'Stranger Things' set in 2015, and their close friendship has since been likened to a 'family-like' connection.

