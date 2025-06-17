West Bengal's Push for Clinical Transparency: New Bill Paves the Way

The West Bengal assembly passed an amendment Bill Tuesday to bolster transparency in the operations of clinical establishments across the state. This legislative move requires clinics to showcase their rates visibly and maintain digital medical records.

The opposition BJP has voiced concerns over perceived loopholes in the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Amendment Bill, 2025. Notably, BJP Leader Suvendhu Adhikari argued that it was passed in haste.

Despite political friction, the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India and leaders like Rupak Barua and Ravindra Pai have warmly embraced the Bill, viewing it as a step towards clarity and accountability in medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)