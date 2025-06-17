Left Menu

West Bengal's Push for Clinical Transparency: New Bill Paves the Way

The West Bengal assembly has passed an amendment Bill aimed at enhancing transparency in clinical establishments. The Bill mandates the display of fixed rates and electronic medical record maintenance. The BJP criticized it for loopholes, while hospital associations lauded its transparency measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:51 IST
West Bengal's Push for Clinical Transparency: New Bill Paves the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal assembly passed an amendment Bill Tuesday to bolster transparency in the operations of clinical establishments across the state. This legislative move requires clinics to showcase their rates visibly and maintain digital medical records.

The opposition BJP has voiced concerns over perceived loopholes in the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Amendment Bill, 2025. Notably, BJP Leader Suvendhu Adhikari argued that it was passed in haste.

Despite political friction, the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India and leaders like Rupak Barua and Ravindra Pai have warmly embraced the Bill, viewing it as a step towards clarity and accountability in medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025