Kraft Heinz Shifts Gears: Ditches Artificial Dyes for Natural Colors

Kraft Heinz announced plans to eliminate artificial dyes from its entire U.S. product line by 2027, aligning with recent recommendations from health officials to phase out petroleum-based colors. The decision highlights a significant shift towards natural ingredients in the food industry.

Kraft Heinz disclosed that nearly 90% of its U.S. products are already free of synthetic food, drug, and cosmetic colors. Products that continue to use artificial dyes, particularly in beverage and dessert categories under brands like Crystal Light and Kool Aid, will transition to natural colors by the end of 2027.

Health advocates have long criticized the use of artificial dyes, citing potential neurobehavioral issues in children. While the FDA maintains the safety of approved additives, Kraft Heinz's move reflects growing consumer demand for cleaner labels. The company also encourages its brand licensees to eliminate these dyes.

(With inputs from agencies.)