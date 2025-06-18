Left Menu

Israel Faces Shortage of Arrow Missile Interceptors

Israel is reportedly experiencing a shortage of 'Arrow' missile interceptors, sparking concerns over its defense capabilities against potential long-range ballistic missile threats from Iran. This development was reported by the Wall Street Journal, though it remains unconfirmed by Reuters.

Updated: 18-06-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:27 IST
Israel Faces Shortage of Arrow Missile Interceptors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alarming shortage of 'Arrow' missile interceptors in Israel has been reported by the Wall Street Journal, raising red flags about the nation's frontline defense measures. This shortfall could potentially impact Israel's preparedness against long-range ballistic missile threats, particularly considering tensions with Iran.

The report, which cites an unnamed U.S. official, suggests that the depletion of these critical defense assets could leave Israel vulnerable. The 'Arrow' systems are a key component in the country's multi-layered air defense strategy, designed to neutralize incoming threats from above.

Although Reuters has yet to independently confirm the Wall Street Journal's claims, the news underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining robust defense inventories amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

