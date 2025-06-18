Israel Faces Shortage of Arrow Missile Interceptors

An alarming shortage of 'Arrow' missile interceptors in Israel has been reported by the Wall Street Journal, raising red flags about the nation's frontline defense measures. This shortfall could potentially impact Israel's preparedness against long-range ballistic missile threats, particularly considering tensions with Iran.

The report, which cites an unnamed U.S. official, suggests that the depletion of these critical defense assets could leave Israel vulnerable. The 'Arrow' systems are a key component in the country's multi-layered air defense strategy, designed to neutralize incoming threats from above.

Although Reuters has yet to independently confirm the Wall Street Journal's claims, the news underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining robust defense inventories amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)