Senate Democrats Demand Transparency on Cancelled Bird Flu Vaccine Contract

In a significant political development, Senate Democrats have called on Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reveal the reviews leading to the termination of a critical contract for developing a bird flu vaccine. This contract, worth $590 million, was rescinded by President Donald Trump's administration amid concerns about public health readiness.

The cancellation of the project, originally set in motion by outgoing President Joe Biden, draws scrutiny as experts warn of vulnerabilities in pandemic preparedness. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth have articulated these concerns, highlighting the lack of scientific rationale presented by the Health Department.

In response, Warren and Duckworth urged Kennedy to make the internal reviews public and justify the administration's stance against mRNA technologies, which are vital to modern vaccines like those for COVID-19. This call for transparency follows Kennedy's controversial shake-up of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, raising questions about the future of vaccine research and development in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)