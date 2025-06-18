Major Food Producers to Eliminate Artificial Dyes by 2027

Two major food producers, Kraft Heinz and General Mills, have announced plans to remove artificial dyes from their U.S. product lines by 2027. This decision follows a recent call from U.S. health officials to phase out these petroleum-based colors due to potential health concerns.

Kraft Heinz revealed that nearly 90% of its products are already free of synthetic colors. They plan to fully eliminate the dyes by the end of 2027, transitioning to natural alternatives. General Mills will also remove artificial dyes from its cereals and school meals by 2026, aiming for complete elimination in retail by 2027.

Health advocates have long voiced concerns about artificial dyes, linking them to neurobehavioral problems in children. However, the FDA maintains that approved dyes are safe for consumption. As the industry shifts, food producers are using natural colors from ingredients like beets and purple sweet potatoes.

